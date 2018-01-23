The Cavaliers have reportedly “checked in” with the Charlotte Hornets about the availability of Kemba Walker.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers want to get a deal done “long before” the February 8 trade deadline (starting at 0:58):

“Cleveland is very active right now, and they want to get something done before February 8—long before. They would like to get something done soon. “They want to improve defensively in the backcourt. They continue to talk with Sacramento about George Hill. They’ve checked in with Charlotte on Kemba Walker.”

RELATED:

Report: Hornets Make Kemba Walker Available in Trade Talks