The Cavaliers are looking to fill the roster spot left open by Chris “Birdman” Andersen’s season-ending knee injury and will reportedly host a work out for a number of players. Included in that workout are Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Lance Stephenson, according to ESPN.

LeBron has been open about his desire for the Cavs to add a playmaker to the fold and one of the three aforementioned players could theoretically act as ballhandlers on the Cavs second unit. Chalmers, who played with LeBron in Miami, tore his Achilles last March and has not played since. Hinrich, who is 36 years old, has not suited up for a team this season after playing for the Hawks and Bulls last year. Stephenson was on the Pelicans roster earlier this season, but underwent surgery on his groin in November and was later waived by New Orleans.

Stephenson and James have a history with one another as Lance antagonized James during the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, where Stephenson famously blew in LeBron’s ear:

The Cavs also reportedly reached out to the Sixers about a potential trade for point guard TJ McConnell, which Philly shot down.

Related

Report: LeBron James at Odds With Cavs Management Over Spending