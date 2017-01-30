LeBron James has been vocal about the Cavs needing another playmaker on the roster and while the team reportedly has no interest in acquiring Carmelo Anthony, they did reportedly reach out to the Sixers about point guard TJ McConnell.

According to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Cavs offered Jordan McRae for McConnell, but the Sixers turned down the deal.

More from The Inquirer:

The Cleveland Cavaliers approached the Sixers several weeks ago about acquiring McConnell in a trade, according to several sources. The Sixers declined the offer. The Cavs wanted to put together a deal that would have brought Jordan McRae back to Philly. The Sixers acquired McRae in the second round of the 2014 draft. The Sixers sent him to Australia to play for Melbourne United during the 2014-15 season. McRae was waived by the Sixers on Oct. 26, 2015.

McConnell, who was undrafted out of Arizona, is averaging 5.4 points and 5.9 assists per game for the upstart Sixers. Coach Brett Brown credited the point guard for the team’s recent play:

“Of course we want to keep him,” Brown said. “He’s been as big a part of the reason for our recent success as anybody. You can’t deny that.”

