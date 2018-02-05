Report: Cavs Offering Own First-Round Pick And ‘Unwanted’ Contracts For DeAndre

by Alex Squadron February 05, 2018

According to USA Today‘s Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgit, the Cavaliers’ offer for big man DeAndre Jordan is currently their own first-round pick and “unwanted” contracts:

Cavs general manager Koby Altman is trying hard to shed the contracts of Tristan Thompson (two years, $36 million remaining) and J.R. Smith ($14.7 million next season, team option worth $15.6 million in 2019-20 with $3.8 million guaranteed), two players who were re-signed in large part because of LeBron’s omnipresent influence. They’re all represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who built the agency with a huge assist from James. As it pertains to the Cavs’ interest in the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan, a person with knowledge of that situation said Cleveland continues to offer only its own first-round pick and this kind of unwanted money in those stalled negotiations. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Jordan is averaging 11.6 points and 14.9 rebounds per game for the Clippers. Should Cleveland give up more to get him?

