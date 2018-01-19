The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be willing to do whatever it takes to turn their season around and have set their sights upon DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Marc Stein of the New York Times broke the news in a series of tweets.

The Cavaliers are pursuing separate deala for DeAndre Jordan and George Hill in advance of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

The Cavaliers have allso registered trade interest in the Clippers’ Lou Williams, according to league sources, with Cleveland vets such as Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith featuring in various trade proposals. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

There’s a chance that the Cavaliers would move on from Tristan Thompson and/or J.R. Smith in any potential deal. Both players played key roles in Cleveland’s 2016 NBA Finals title.

Cleveland is also reportedly interested in adding Sacramento point guard George Hill.