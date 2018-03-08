Report: Cavs, Lakers, Rockets, Sixers On LeBron’s Free Agency List

Where will LeBron James end up?

The King can opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent this summer, and fans across the country have already begun to recruit him.

According to The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor, James has only four teams on his “list” right now:

I’ve consistently heard from multiple league sources that LeBron currently has only four teams on his list: the Cavaliers, Lakers, Rockets, and 76ers.

In his 15th season, James is averaging 27.0 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game.

