Jimmy Butler doesn’t want to go anywhere.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ pursuit of Butler hit a roadblock, as they have reportedly been informed that the 27-year-old wants to remain in Chicago.

Per source, Jimmy Butler has informed Cavs that he wants to stay in Chicago rather than be traded to Cleveland. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

The Cavs are also chasing after Paul George this summer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain seriously interested in trading for Chicago’s Jimmy Butler or Indiana’s Paul George, but have encountered significant obstacles on both fronts, according to league sources. Sources said on Tuesday that the Cavaliers have been notified that Butler hopes to stay with the Bulls and would be reluctant to commit his long-term future to Cleveland. Butler, sources said, remains intent on trying to lead the Bulls back to Eastern Conference prominence. Sources say that David Griffin, in his final few days as Cavaliers general manager, aggressively pursued trades for both Butler and George, seeking to acquire an elite two-way player in the wake of Cleveland’s 4-1 NBA Finals defeat inflicted by the Golden State Warriors.

