The shocking, blockbuster deal is done.

Sources: Boston, Cleveland on trade call now with league office. Deal is done.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for fellow All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

The Celtics will send back Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first round pick.

All-Star Kyrie Irving will waive his trade kicker to complete Cleveland's deal to Boston, league source tells The Vertical.

Absolutely bonkers.

Per Yahoo:

Boston now has fortified a potential starting five of Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris and Al Horford, while keeping 2017 No. 3 overall draft selection Jayson Tatum, valuable reserve guard Marcus Smart and the Lakers’ unprotected first-round pick in 2018.

Thomas, a two-time All-Star, is coming off his best season for Boston, averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists. His season ended because of a hip injury during the Celtics’ loss to the Cavs in the Eastern Conference finals.

Irving averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Cavs, who lost to the Golden State Warriors, in the NBA Finals. The four-time All-Star helped the Cavs win an NBA championship in 2016 and was the 2011-12 NBA Rookie of the Year.