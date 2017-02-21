The Boston Celtics and LA Clippers have reportedly discussed a Blake Griffin trade.

It is, however, a long shot that anything happens prior to Thursday’s trade deadline.

Big questions, some buzz, and other trade deadline thoughts as Thursday afternoon approaches https://t.co/HnNiI4o01p — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 21, 2017

The C’s have plenty of assets, and their fanbase has grown restless about a big move.

Per ESPN:

The Thunder are no longer contending. (Kevin) Durant left, and he reportedly grew frustrated with Oklahoma City’s inability to land quality veterans. Boston is at no risk of losing a player near Durant’s caliber, and if they simply keep their picks, they have a chance to be very good for a very long time. The status quo is the safest route. They won’t jeopardize it for a rental (Serge Ibaka) or a ball-dominant star who could ruin their culture (DeMarcus Cousins). They have talked intermittently with the Clippers about Blake Griffin in recent weeks, per several league sources, but a deal is extremely unlikely. Griffin will be a free agent this summer, and Boston would probably need official permission to talk to him about his future — a concession Minnesota allowed Cleveland before the Kevin Love trade. The Clips would ask for a bounty, starting with Jae Crowder and one of the Avery Bradley/Marcus Smart duo, plus picks, per league sources.

