Report: Celtics Still Pursuing Lou Williams And Tyreke Evans

After the Boston Celtics locked up center Greg Monroe with a 1-year, $5 million deal, the team is apparently not done trying to improve ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline.

According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, general manager Danny Ainge is still chasing guards Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans.

According to two Western Conference sources, the Celts are still in pursuit of Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans. They have had discussions regarding others, but those two appear to be the main targets as the C’s look to add scoring off the bench. The key in each of these cases is how much will be required to make a deal. The Celts are said to be willing to part with assets, but Ainge seems to be again holding the line on what he believes is proper value. The strategy has frustrated other clubs and a percentage of the fan base, but it doesn’t appear to be changing.

Williams (23.5 points, 5.2 assists) and Evans (19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists) have exceeded expectations this season and are coveted by not just the Celtics, as Bulpett reports. Boston is also conscious of potentially disrupting the development of young wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum if another wing is added to the equation.

Memphis has been asking for a first-round pick for Evans, but the Celts haven’t yet been willing to go there. Denver has reportedly offered Emmanuel Mudiay and a second-round pick, and while the C’s could propose something similar, the second -round pick (or picks) they could send would not be very high. Also, sources say the Celts are being careful with their pursuit of wings. As much as they might be able to gain some level of help at the position, they have told people they do not want to do something that would too greatly impede the progress of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who, they believe, will be even better by the postseason because of the minutes they have been getting all year.

