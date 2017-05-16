The Atlanta Hawks are searching for new general manager after placing Wes Wilcox into a new role earlier this month.

According to The Vertical, Chauncey Billups is under consideration for the team’s vacant GM position.

Atlanta is considering a number of candidates, including Griffin, Joe Dumars, Houston vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, and New York Knicks director of player personnel Mark Hughes, sources said. Atlanta is also planning to discuss the GM opening with television analysts and former players Chauncey Billups and Brent Barry, league sources told The Vertical.

Last week, Billups signed a multiyear deal to remain an NBA analyst with ESPN.

