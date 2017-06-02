The Chris Paul-to-San Antonio rumors are heating up.

CP3 will reportedly give the Spurs “serious consideration” in free agency this summer.

League sources tell me that Chris Paul intends to give San Antonio serious consideration in free agency if he decides to leave the Clippers.

Paul, 32, is said to be “intrigued” by the idea of teaming up with head coach Gregg Popovich and All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

Per ESPN:

Free agency is still a month away, but sources say the Clippers already have begun contemplating roster and organizational changes aimed at convincing Paul ‎to re-sign after he declines to exercise his player option, as expected.

The Spurs, sources say, are increasingly considered a lock to at least secure a face-to-face meeting with Paul when free agency begins July 1, despite the fact San Antonio would almost certainly have to sacrifice considerable roster depth to make him a representative contract offer.

Paul is eligible to receive a five-year deal worth an estimated $205 million from the Clippers. Meanwhile, the four-year max that Paul is eligible to receive from the Spurs and other potential bidders tops out at an estimated $152 million.