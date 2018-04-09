Report: Cleveland Cavaliers Add Kendrick Perkins In Time For NBA Playoffs

by April 09, 2018
495

Less than a week away from the beginning of the 2018 NBA Playoffs and the Cleveland Cavaliers are still making moves. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Cavs will fill their final roster spot with 33-year-old journeyman Kendrick Perkins, who most recently played for the G-League’s Canton Charge.

On a revamped roster that features an influx of young talent, Perkins brings a plethora of postseason experience. The 13-year veteran has played in 143 postseason contests, including eight appearances with the Cavaliers in 2015.

Perkins averaged 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during 27 G-League games with the Charge this year.

 
