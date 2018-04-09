Report: Cleveland Cavaliers Add Kendrick Perkins In Time For NBA Playoffs

Less than a week away from the beginning of the 2018 NBA Playoffs and the Cleveland Cavaliers are still making moves. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Cavs will fill their final roster spot with 33-year-old journeyman Kendrick Perkins, who most recently played for the G-League’s Canton Charge.

The Cavaliers are signing 13-year NBA vet Kendrick Perkins with final roster spot for playoffs, league sources tell @Mcten and me. Perkins played part of season at G League affiliate after Cavs released him in preseason. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2018

On a revamped roster that features an influx of young talent, Perkins brings a plethora of postseason experience. The 13-year veteran has played in 143 postseason contests, including eight appearances with the Cavaliers in 2015.

Perkins averaged 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during 27 G-League games with the Charge this year.