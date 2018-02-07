Report: Clippers, Lou Williams Nearing Extension

Lou Williams and the LA Clippers have reportedly “gathered significant momentum” on a contract extension.

A new deal is said to be within reach prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline for the veteran guard earning $7 million in the final year of his contract.

ESPN story with @WindhorstESPN on Lou Williams, Clippers closing in on a new contract. https://t.co/eTJEEzf8ZK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2018

Williams, 31, is averaging a career-best 23.3 points and 5.3 assists for the 27-25 Clips.

Per ESPN:

Rival teams were increasingly resigned late Tuesday night that Williams, 31, was exiting the trade market and returning to the Clippers on a multiyear contract, league sources said.

Williams’ career season of 23.3 points per game, the Clippers’ surprising team success and the stability of staying with an organization with which he has grown comfortable has pushed him toward the extension over chasing free agency this summer, league sources said.