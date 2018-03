Derrick Rose is still available on the buyout market, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “doesn’t have any offers” right now.

Rose was acquired by the Jazz in a three-team deal at the trade deadline, but waived shortly after.

In 16 games this season, the three-time All-Star and 2011 MVP has averaged 9.8 points.

