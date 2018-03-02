Report: Derrick Rose Only Receiving 10-Day Contract Offers

Derrick Rose has reportedly only received a “couple of 10-day contract offers” since being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers and waived by the Utah Jazz last month.
Rose, 29, may have to wait until next season for a shot at getting back into the NBA.
From @KBergNBA: Is this the end for Derrick Rose?https://t.co/NzJ7FCihFF via @BleacherReport
— Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) March 1, 2018
One anonymous League execs points to the former MVP’s injury history and “lack of enthusiasm” as factors working against Rose.
Per Bleacher Report:
“Everyone’s holding on to him being the MVP,” a person close to Rose told B/R. “He knows what he can do in this league. It’s just a matter of trying to find the right fit for him and his talent.”
Barring something unforeseen, multiple team executives contacted by B/R are convinced that Rose may have to wait till next year.
To this point, Rose has received a couple of 10-day contract offers, but nothing more attractive or substantial, league sources told B/R. He’s looking for an opportunity that could be a longer-term fit—and one with a team that’s ready to win now, or soon, as opposed to rebuilding.
“I know how good I am,” he told me. “And right now, the only thing that I’m missing is an opportunity. Just being patient and taking my time.”