Report: Derrick Rose Only Receiving 10-Day Contract Offers

by March 02, 2018
2,933

Derrick Rose has reportedly only received a “couple of 10-day contract offers” since being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers and waived by the Utah Jazz last month.

Rose, 29, may have to wait until next season for a shot at getting back into the NBA.

One anonymous League execs points to the former MVP’s injury history and “lack of enthusiasm” as factors working against Rose.

Per Bleacher Report:

“Everyone’s holding on to him being the MVP,” a person close to Rose told B/R. “He knows what he can do in this league. It’s just a matter of trying to find the right fit for him and his talent.”

Barring something unforeseen, multiple team executives contacted by B/R are convinced that Rose may have to wait till next year.

To this point, Rose has received a couple of 10-day contract offers, but nothing more attractive or substantial, league sources told B/R. He’s looking for an opportunity that could be a longer-term fit—and one with a team that’s ready to win now, or soon, as opposed to rebuilding.

“I know how good I am,” he told me. “And right now, the only thing that I’m missing is an opportunity. Just being patient and taking my time.”

 
