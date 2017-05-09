Dwight Howard and the Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Washington Wizards on April 28. According to ESPN, Atlanta’s big man was pulled over earlier that day for speeding.

Here’s more:

Howard was going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone, prompting Dunwoody, Georgia, police to pull him over, according to the police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Upon questioning Howard, police learned the Hawks center was driving on a suspended registration and without insurance.

Howard was ticketed for lack of insurance, given a verbal warning for speeding and had his car towed.

The Hawks were eliminated 115-99 in a game that tipped off less than 18 hours after Howard’s incident.