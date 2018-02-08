Report: Emmanuel Mudiay Traded To Knicks In Three-Team Deal

Just an hour before the 3pm deadline, the New York Knicks acquired point guard Emmanuel Mudiay in a three-team trade with Denver and Dallas, per ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Denver is trading Emmanuel Mudiay to New York, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Denver, New York and Dallas agreed on a three-way deal, league sources tell ESPN. Mudiay to Knicks; Devin Harris to Denver and Doug McDermott to Dallas. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Denver and New York was swapping second-round picks in the three-way trade, league sources tell ESPN. Denver gets New York’s 2018 second-round pick via Clippers, and Knicks get Denver’s second-round pick via Portland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Both Harris, 34, and Mudiay, 21, are averaging 8.5 points this season. McDermott has posted 7.2 points per game for New York.

Mudiay was the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft.

