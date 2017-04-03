It’s never too early to think about free agency and rumors are starting to swirl in regards to where Gordon Hayward will play next season. The Celtics are thought to be a contender, based on the relationship between Hayward and Brad Stevens, who coached the All-Star at Butler and now the Heat are reportedly in play.

More from the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola:

Pat Riley has a home court advantage because Miami is a prime free agent destination. The weather, the zero state income tax and the chance to play for a top franchise are too good for a lot of players to turn down. There are already whispers that if Utah can’t re-sign Gordon Hayward he could end up in Miami.

Hayward will almost certainly sign a max deal this summer after a career year that saw him make his first All-Star game and lead the Jazz back to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

