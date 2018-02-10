Report: Hawks Waive Marco Belinelli

The Atlanta Hawks have waived sharpshooter Marco Belinelli, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Atlanta has waived guard Marco Belinelli, league sources tell ESPN. He will become a free agent after clearing waivers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2018

Several contenders are expected to be interested in Belinelli once he clears waivers.

Atlanta tried to shop the veteran guard ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday, but no deal was completed. Belinelli is averaging 11.4 points per game this season.

