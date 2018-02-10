Report: Hawks Waive Marco Belinelli

by Alex Squadron February 10, 2018

The Atlanta Hawks have waived sharpshooter Marco Belinelli, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Several contenders are expected to be interested in Belinelli once he clears waivers.

Atlanta tried to shop the veteran guard ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday, but no deal was completed. Belinelli is averaging 11.4 points per game this season.

