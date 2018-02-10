Report: Wizards Expected To Consider Signing Derrick Rose

by Alex Squadron February 10, 2018

On Thursday, the Jazz acquired Derrick Rose in a three-team trade with Cleveland and Sacramento. On Saturday, they waived the veteran point guard, who is already drawing interest from several other teams.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards, currently fourth in the East, are expected to consider signing Rose:

Minnesota is another organization exploring the possibility of adding Rose, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times: 

Rose has averaged 9.8 points in 16 games this season.

