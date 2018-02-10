Report: Wizards Expected To Consider Signing Derrick Rose

On Thursday, the Jazz acquired Derrick Rose in a three-team trade with Cleveland and Sacramento. On Saturday, they waived the veteran point guard, who is already drawing interest from several other teams.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards, currently fourth in the East, are expected to consider signing Rose:

One team expected to survey the possibility of signing Derrick Rose, league sources tell ESPN: The Washington Wizards. John Wall still has several more weeks of rehab following knee surgery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2018

Minnesota is another organization exploring the possibility of adding Rose, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times:

The Wolves continue to have great interest in adding Derrick Rose and will explore the possibility of claiming the former MVP off waivers now that Utah has released him, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2018

Rose has averaged 9.8 points in 16 games this season.

