Report: There’s Hope Joel Embiid Only Misses One Playoff Game

There’s hope out in Philly.

With Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid set to have surgery after suffering an orbital fracture around his left eye, ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that it’s possible he only misses one playoff game:

The playoffs begin two weeks from today (Apr. 14) and the Sixers currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Embiid will finish the regular season with averages of 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

