Joel Embiid Fires Back at Media Critic After Sixers’ 40th Win

Joel Embiid patiently waited and waited—for six months, in fact—to clap back at Colin Cowherd, a TV and radio talking head who’d publicly implored the Sixers to “abandon The Process” last year.
Embiid led Philadelphia to its 40th win of the season Wednesday night, and quickly put his social media plan of attack in action.
COLIN COWARD…. Coach deserves a lot of credit #40wins #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/HDFUdh3mKE
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 22, 2018
The surging Sixers “are on the war path to get home-court advantage” in their first trip to the postseason since 2012.
Per AP:
“We are on the war path to get home-court advantage,” coach Brett Brown said.
Joel Embiid added 14 points and Ben Simmons had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the 76ers (40-30), who won their fourth straight to improve to a season-best 10 games over .500. None of the starters played in the fourth quarter.
“We’re moving up,” Embiid said. “Our goal is home-court advantage.”