Joel Embiid Fires Back at Media Critic After Sixers’ 40th Win

Joel Embiid patiently waited and waited—for six months, in fact—to clap back at Colin Cowherd, a TV and radio talking head who’d publicly implored the Sixers to “abandon The Process” last year.

Embiid led Philadelphia to its 40th win of the season Wednesday night, and quickly put his social media plan of attack in action.

The surging Sixers “are on the war path to get home-court advantage” in their first trip to the postseason since 2012.

Per AP: