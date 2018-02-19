Report: Jeff Hornacek Shoved Joakim Noah During Altercation

by February 19, 2018

Veteran center Joakim Noah has been away from the Knicks for nearly a month following an altercation with coach Jeff Hornacek at practice.

According to the New York Daily News, the incident, which stemmed from a lack of playing time, actually turned physical:

While no punches were thrown, a source told the Daily News’ Frank Isola that Hornacek was the first to shove Noah before they had to be separated.

The Knicks tried to deal the 32-year-old big man before the trade deadline, but struggled due to his enormous contract. Noah has averaged just 5.7 minutes in seven outings this season.

