UPDATE: Teague has agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal with Minnesota, per Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN:
Free agent Jeff Teague has agreed to a 3-year, $57M deal with Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fgvUnhATgH
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017
According to ESPN‘s Marc Stein, point guard Jeff Teague is expected to fill the void left by Ricky Rubio in Minnesota:
The Knicks have abandoned their hopes of meeting with Jeff Teague, league sources say, convinced Teague has already committed to Minnesota
— Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017
The unconfirmed estimate making the rounds on Jeff Teague’s expected deal with Minnesota: $55 million over three years
— Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 1, 2017
The Wolves have been extremely active this offseason, trading for Jimmy Butler on draft night, dealing Ricky Rubio to Utah, and now locking up Jeff Teague.
