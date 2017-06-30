UPDATE: Teague has agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal with Minnesota, per Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN:

According to ESPN‘s Marc Stein, point guard Jeff Teague is expected to fill the void left by Ricky Rubio in Minnesota:

The Wolves have been extremely active this offseason, trading for Jimmy Butler on draft night, dealing Ricky Rubio to Utah, and now locking up Jeff Teague.

