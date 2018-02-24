Report: Jimmy Butler Suffers Meniscus Tear In Right Knee

An MRI on Saturday revealed Jimmy Butler has a right meniscus tear, the Timberwolves and Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported:

NEWS: An MRI taken this afternoon on #Twolves forward Jimmy Butler’s right knee revealed a meniscal injury. Further updates as to Butler’s progress will be issued when more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/IG3l9cODmb — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 24, 2018

Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler has a meniscus tear in his right knee and is determining treatment options, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2018

Further updates, including a timetable, have yet to be provided.

Minnesota’s All-Star sustained the non-contact injury in a 120-102 loss to the Rockets on Friday night, landing awkwardly and having to be helped off the floor. Many feared he had torn his ACL.

Through 56 outings, the 28-year-old has averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. The Wolves are currently the No. 4 seed in the West with a 36-26 record.

