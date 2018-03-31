UPDATE: Wall will be back in the starting lineup on Saturday with no minute restrictions, per coach Scott Brooks:
Scott Brooks: “John’s playing.” John Wall is starting & having no minute restrictions
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 31, 2018
—
Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall, who has been sidelined by a left knee injury, is expected to return to action on Saturday against the Hornets, reports Chris Miller of NBC Sports:
Barring something unforeseen, John Wall is expected to return to action Saturday vs. @hornets #DCFamily #WizHornets #NBA pic.twitter.com/FK8sqPbhsF
— Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 (@cmillsnbcs) March 30, 2018
Wall last took the court on Jan. 25 against the Thunder. He has missed 38 of Washington’s 75 total games this season.