John Wall Returning To Action On Saturday

by March 31, 2018
97

UPDATE: Wall will be back in the starting lineup on Saturday with no minute restrictions, per coach Scott Brooks:


Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall, who has been sidelined by a left knee injury, is expected to return to action on Saturday against the Hornets, reports Chris Miller of NBC Sports:

Wall last took the court on Jan. 25 against the Thunder. He has missed 38 of Washington’s 75 total games this season.

Bradley Beal: Wizards 'Highly Miss' John Wall

 
