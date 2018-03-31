UPDATE: Wall will be back in the starting lineup on Saturday with no minute restrictions, per coach Scott Brooks:

Scott Brooks: “John’s playing.” John Wall is starting & having no minute restrictions — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 31, 2018



—

Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall, who has been sidelined by a left knee injury, is expected to return to action on Saturday against the Hornets, reports Chris Miller of NBC Sports:

Wall last took the court on Jan. 25 against the Thunder. He has missed 38 of Washington’s 75 total games this season.

RELATED

Bradley Beal: Wizards ‘Highly Miss’ John Wall