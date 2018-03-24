Report: John Wall Goes Through Full Practice For First Time Since Surgery

On Saturday, Wizards All-Star John Wall went through a full practice for the first time since having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Wall participated in 5-on-5 drills and was free of any restrictions.

Here’s video from the practice session, courtesy of NBC Sports‘ Chris Miller:

Visual proof @JohnWall back at practice full 5 on 5 #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/82jUcJeEiR — Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 (@cmillsnbcs) March 24, 2018

And here are comments from Washington head coach Scott Brooks, via NBC Sports‘ Chase Hughes:

“John did everything, he did an entire practice which was great,” head coach Scott Brooks said. “I thought he did a great job offensively and defensively.” “He looks great and that’s not easy with time off. He will be back in no time.”

The 27-year-old point guard last played on Jan. 25 against the Thunder. He has missed 35 of the Wizards’ 72 total games this season.

