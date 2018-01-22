As Kawhi Leonard endures another stint of rehab, the Spurs star has reportedly become “distant” and “disconnected” from the team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael C. Wright and Zach Lowe, Leonard’s lengthy rehab has created a “chilling effect” between Leonard and the team.

ESPN reporting with me, @mikecwright and @ZachLowe_NBA: Months of discord centering on treatment, rehab and timetables for return have created chilling impact on Kawhi Leonard/Spurs relationship. GM RC Buford rejects reporting of turbulence. https://t.co/uFE0dEpSgl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2018

Months of discord centering on elements of treatment, rehabilitation and timetables for return from a right quadriceps injury have had a chilling impact on San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard’s relationship with the franchise and coaching staff, league sources told ESPN. Under president and coach Gregg Popovich and general manager RC Buford, the Spurs have a two decades-long history of strong relationships with star players, but multiple sources describe Leonard and his camp as “distant” and “disconnected” from the organization.

