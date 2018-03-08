Report: Kawhi Leonard Putting Himself Through ‘Insane Workouts’ To Get Back

by March 08, 2018
1

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has appeared in just nine games this season due to a right quadriceps injury. He last took the court on Jan. 13 in a win over the Nuggets.

On Wednesday, the two-time All-Star told reporters that he plans to return soon.

And as ESPN‘s Michael C. Wright further reports, Leonard is putting himself through some “insane workouts” to get back:

The Spurs have lost six of their last eight and are currently fifth in the West with a 37-27 record.

RELATED
Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘Working Hard’ to Return
Kawhi Leonard Says He Wants To Finish His Career As A Spur

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Says He Wants To Finish His Career As A Spur

21 hours ago
1,203
NBA

Pau Gasol Suffers ‘Bad’ Shoulder Injury vs Grizzlies

2 days ago
727
Kawhi Leonard
Kicks

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Declines $20 Million Extension from Jordan Brand

4 days ago
34,242
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘Working Hard’ to Return

1 week ago
6,967
kawhi leonard danny green
NBA

Danny Green: ‘We Knew Kawhi Leonard Was Going To Be Back’

1 week ago
19,200
kawhi leonard spurs return
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Rejoins Spurs, Aiming For March Return

1 week ago
4,343

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Kawhi Leonard Putting Himself Through ‘Insane Workouts’ To Get Back

1 min ago
1

Jordan Clarkson: Lakers Discuss LeBron James’ Free Agency

45 mins ago
83

Kevin Durant: ‘Awards Don’t Mean Anything’

1 hour ago
300

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Was a Bad Motherf*****’ in First Playoff Series for Cavs

2 hours ago
1,698

Suns Owner Robert Sarver Looking to ‘Flip the Switch’

2 hours ago
196