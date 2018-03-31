Report: Kawhi Leonard Has Returned To New York For Rehab

The Kawhi Leonard saga continues.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright, the Spurs superstar has gone to New York for rehab. He has been there since Monday and no timetable is currently set for his return to San Antonio:

Spurs staff has traveled to New York to meet with Leonard and stay abreast of his treatment and activity, sources said. Leonard has been using the National Basketball Players Association headquarters gymnasium facilities in recent days, sources said. This is Leonard’s second extended trip to New York to consult with his own outside medical team and workout at the NBPA’s Manhattan facility. He spent an extended period in New York prior to the February All-Star break.

Leonard has missed all but nine games this season due to quadriceps tendinopathy. The team apparently held a players-only meeting a few weeks ago to implore him to return to action, per multiple sources.

San Antonio currently holds the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. The playoffs start exactly two weeks from today (Apr. 14).

