The Atlanta Hawks announced that guard Kent Bazemore will miss the remainder of the season with a bone bruise in his right knee:

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Kent Bazemore will miss the rest of the season after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee yesterday. pic.twitter.com/p6ZrW7ymFg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 12, 2018

Over 65 games, the 28-year-old Bazemore averaged 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

