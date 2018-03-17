Report: Kevin Durant Out At Least Two Weeks With Rib Injury

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has an incomplete rib cartilage fracture and will be sidelined at least two weeks, according to multiple sources:

BREAKING: Kevin Durant has an incomplete rib cartilage fracture. He’ll be out at least two weeks. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 17, 2018

Kevin Durant’s MRI results: Incomplete rib cartilage fracture, re-evaluated in two weeks. More brutal injury news for the Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2018

Durant suffered the injury in a game against the Timberwolves last Sunday. Over 60 outings, he has averaged 26.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 blocks this season.

Golden State is already without Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (thumb). Both are scheduled to be reevaluated in the upcoming week.

