Report: Kevin Durant Out At Least Two Weeks With Rib Injury

by March 17, 2018
66

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has an incomplete rib cartilage fracture and will be sidelined at least two weeks, according to multiple sources:

Durant suffered the injury in a game against the Timberwolves last Sunday. Over 60 outings, he has averaged 26.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 blocks this season.

Golden State is already without Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (thumb). Both are scheduled to be reevaluated in the upcoming week.

