ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers held a team meeting Monday afternoon that was largely centered around the validity of the illness that caused Kevin Love to leave Saturday’s blowout loss against Oklahoma City Thunder early and miss practice Sunday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers held an emotional team meeting prior to Monday’s practice, where several players challenged the legitimacy of Kevin Love leaving OKC loss on Saturday ill and missing Sunday’s practice, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2018

In a locker room increasingly full of finger-pointing, Love defended himself and explained his side to teammates, coaches and management, sources said. At end of meeting, there was a sense with some that team had worked out some issues, but that ultimately remains to be seen. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2018

The Cavaliers have lost six of their last eight games.