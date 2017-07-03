The Sacramento Kings have reportedly offered Otto Porter Jr. a max contract.

The deal would be worth approximately $106.5 million over four years.

Porter is coming off a career-best season, with averages of 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 51.6 percent shooting from the field and 43.4 percent 3-point shooting.

Per ESPN:

It has been made abundantly clear by Porter’s representation that in order to have a legitimate shot at claiming the versatile small forward, a max offer sheet was required.

Porter has not made a decision yet, as he is meeting with two more teams before he will decide which offer sheet to sign, sources said.

The Wizards, according to sources, are adamant that they will match all offers to retain their starting wing. There is some thinking within league circles that the Wizards could be bluffing to discourage potential suitors from presenting an offer sheet.