DeMarcus Cousins has been slapped with a “substantial fine”—reportedly, it’s $50K—after being caught on video cussing out a local writer.

The Sacramento Kings, though, opted not to suspend their All-Star center.



Boogie said he appreciated his coach standing up for him following the incident.

Per ESPN:



“The Kings have a clear set of standards of conduct expected of our entire organization. As a result of negative interactions with certain members of the media that were not corrected after verbal warnings, we have decided to impose a substantial fine,” the team said in the statement. “If this behavior is repeated again we will be forced to consider further discipline.” The team reviewed an incident in which Cousins confronted and shouted obscenities at a Bee writer after a column that referenced the arrest of the 6-foot-11 star’s brother. The column, published over the weekend, addressed an incident at a New York nightclub earlier this month that resulted in Cousins and teammate Matt Barnes being sued over an alleged assault. It also referenced an incident at a bar in May involving Cousins and his younger brother, Jaleel, that led to his brother’s arrest.

