The New York Knicks are reportedly willing to ship Carmelo Anthony to L.A. without demanding any of the Clippers’ three main stars in return.

Doc Rivers, however, might need to trade his kid to make the deal work.

Clippers can do a deal for Carmelo right now….just don't expect to get any of their Big 3. Knicks are listening https://t.co/GhAYGXGH52 — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 26, 2017

Trade would almost certainly include Austin Rivers, who the Knicks liked in free agency this summer. https://t.co/I0gqpGmVRH — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 26, 2017

Phil Jackson appears determined to unload the 32-year-old, whose seven-year streak of making the All-Star team was snapped Thursday night.

Per the NY Daily News:

The Knicks, according to a source, are open to trading Anthony to Los Angeles even if they don’t get one of the Clippers’ Big 3 in return. In fact, the Knicks are prohibited from acquiring Blake Griffin due to a complicated rule in the collective bargaining agreement. The rule states that a team cannot have two Designated Rookie Max extensions on your roster acquired via a trade at any time. Derrick Rose falls under that category. A Clippers deal for Anthony would likely include one or even two players from the group of Jamal Crawford, J.J. Redick or Austin Rivers, who is the son of Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. […] No deal is imminent and, in fact, the Knicks will likely seek a better offer since the NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23.

