Knicks owner James Dolan is said to be “furious” about the inspired, hilarious “Hopeless” ad campaign from FS1 in NYC subways.

Knicks fans, how do you feel about this? (via @JMintzHoops) pic.twitter.com/ZGpgfaLZMW — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 3, 2017

But Dolan won’t have to be mad for long: the ads are being taken down.

Fox Sports “wanted to start a conversation,” according to a spokeswoman, but has now decided to reverse course.

Per Zagsblog: