Knicks owner James Dolan is said to be “furious” about the inspired, hilarious “Hopeless” ad campaign from FS1 in NYC subways.
But Dolan won’t have to be mad for long: the ads are being taken down.
Fox Sports “wanted to start a conversation,” according to a spokeswoman, but has now decided to reverse course.
Per Zagsblog:
Knicks owner Jim Dolan called Rupert Murdoch on Tuesday and was “furious” about the new Knicks’ Hopeless ad campaign sponsored by FS1 that is running in New York City subways, an industry source said.
They are “dealing with a s–tstorm internally at Fox,” the source said. “If you post something like this you have to expect Dolan’s wrath.”
Murdoch and his family own both 21st Century Fox and News Corp through the Murdoch Family Trust.
One FSI-sponsored subway seat reads, “Nothing will change until Dolan sells the team.”
