The Knicks appear to be putting on a full-court press to get Carmelo Anthony out of town. Yesterday, a report surfaced that New York made a call to the Cavs to see if there was any interest in swapping Melo for Kevin Love, a trade proposal that Cleveland shot down.

Today, The Vertical is reporting that along with Cleveland, the Knicks also reached out to the Clippers and Celtics to “probe their interest in a trade.”

More from The Vertical:

Knicks president Phil Jackson is determined to find a destination and deal that Anthony would agree to accept before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline, league sources said. Jackson is determined to rid the roster of Anthony and his contract, and start rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis, league sources said. The Clippers are a team that would interest Anthony, league sources said.

Related

Report: LeBron James At Odds With Cavs Front Office Over Spending

