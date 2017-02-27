The Knicks are reportedly waiving point guard Brandon Jennings.

New York will reportedly ink free agent guard Chasson Randle to take up Jennings’ spot.

The New York Knicks are waiving guard Brandon Jennings, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 27, 2017

The Knicks are planning to use Jennings roster spot to sign free agent guard Chasson Randle, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 27, 2017

76ers needed Randle's roster spot in Noel trade w/ Dallas, waived him Thursday. He'll sign partial guarantee through 2017-'18, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 27, 2017

Jennings, 27, inked a one-year, $5 million deal with the Knicks last summer.