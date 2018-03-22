Report: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother, Declaring For NBA Draft

by March 22, 2018
232

Dayton freshman Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ younger brother, will declare for the 2018 NBA draft, reports ESPN‘s Jonathan Givony:

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 boards in 15.1 minutes per game.

