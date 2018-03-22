Report: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother, Declaring For NBA Draft

Dayton freshman Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ younger brother, will declare for the 2018 NBA draft, reports ESPN‘s Jonathan Givony:

Dayton freshman Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis’ brother) will declare for the 2018 NBA Draft, according to a source close to the situation. Antetokounmpo will be testing the waters in order to gauge his standing with NBA teams before deciding on his next move. Newser coming

— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 22, 2018