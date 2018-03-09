Report: Lakers ‘Still a Long Shot’ to Land LeBron James

The Lakers are one of the teams supposedly on LeBron James‘ radar this summer, but it’s reportedly “still a long shot” for the NBA’s most coveted to relocate to Hollywood next season.
James, 33, is in win-now mode and the young Lakers don’t appear to be in a position to compete for titles anytime soon.
If LeBron ends up wanting to come to the Lakers, it might be a bit of an adjustment for a team of 20-somethings that's been building its own culture. https://t.co/Nf1pHpPDjU
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 9, 2018
Cleveland, Houston and Philly are the franchises LBJ is expected to seriously consider.
Per ESPN:
League sources believe it’s “still a long shot” James chooses the Lakers this summer, but that’s mostly because he’s determined to stay focused on winning a title with the Cavaliers this season.
“If someone is pretending they know what LeBron is thinking, they’re guessing,” one source close to the situation says. “How could anyone know when he doesn’t even know?”
But as one league source put it, if LeBron James goes to the Lakers, they were able to clear space like Cleveland did when James returned to the Cavs in 2014. And if LeBron James decides to stay in Cleveland, it won’t be because he and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert have suddenly started going out for Frappuccinos together.
“His decision won’t be made to please others,” one source close to the situation says. “It’ll be made to please himself.”