Report: Lakers ‘Still a Long Shot’ to Land LeBron James

The Lakers are one of the teams supposedly on LeBron James‘ radar this summer, but it’s reportedly “still a long shot” for the NBA’s most coveted to relocate to Hollywood next season.

James, 33, is in win-now mode and the young Lakers don’t appear to be in a position to compete for titles anytime soon.

If LeBron ends up wanting to come to the Lakers, it might be a bit of an adjustment for a team of 20-somethings that's been building its own culture. https://t.co/Nf1pHpPDjU — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 9, 2018

Cleveland, Houston and Philly are the franchises LBJ is expected to seriously consider.

Per ESPN: