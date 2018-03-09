Report: Lakers ‘Still a Long Shot’ to Land LeBron James

by March 09, 2018
765

The Lakers are one of the teams supposedly on LeBron James‘ radar this summer, but it’s reportedly “still a long shot” for the NBA’s most coveted to relocate to Hollywood next season.

James, 33, is in win-now mode and the young Lakers don’t appear to be in a position to compete for titles anytime soon.

Cleveland, Houston and Philly are the franchises LBJ is expected to seriously consider.

Per ESPN:

League sources believe it’s “still a long shot” James chooses the Lakers this summer, but that’s mostly because he’s determined to stay focused on winning a title with the Cavaliers this season.

“If someone is pretending they know what LeBron is thinking, they’re guessing,” one source close to the situation says. “How could anyone know when he doesn’t even know?”

But as one league source put it, if LeBron James goes to the Lakers, they were able to clear space like Cleveland did when James returned to the Cavs in 2014. And if LeBron James decides to stay in Cleveland, it won’t be because he and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert have suddenly started going out for Frappuccinos together.

“His decision won’t be made to please others,” one source close to the situation says. “It’ll be made to please himself.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James Says Free Agency Not on His Mind

1 hour ago
92
NBA

Kobe Bryant Details Fistfight With Shaquille O’Neal

4 hours ago
4,729
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: Lakers ‘Don’t Know How to Win Yet’

9 hours ago
3,146
lebron james cavs playoffs
NBA

LeBron James Says Cavs’ Playoff Seed ‘Doesn’t Matter’

23 hours ago
711
NBA

Report: Cavs, Lakers, Rockets, Sixers On LeBron’s Free Agency List

1 day ago
22,393
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 day ago
1,368

TRENDING


Most Recent
michael carter-williams torn labrum

Michael Carter-Williams Out For Season With Torn Labrum

27 mins ago
28
michael beasley best

Michael Beasley: ‘I Want To Prove That I’m The Best’

52 mins ago
192

LeBron James Says Free Agency Not on His Mind

1 hour ago
92
gordon hayward celtics return

Gordon Hayward Still Hopes To Return To Celtics This Season

2 hours ago
251

Duke Commit R.J. Barrett Wins 2018 HS Naismith Player of the Year Award

2 hours ago
1,488