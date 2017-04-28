Larry Bird is reportedly stepping down from his post as the Indiana Pacers’ team president.
Bird, 60, will stay on as a team consultant, according to Yahoo.
Larry Bird is stepping down as Pacers president, league sources tell @TheVertical. Kevin Pritchard will take over basketball operations.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 28, 2017
Bird is expected to continue on as a consultant, working with Pritchard and the Pacers front office, league sources tell @TheVertical.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 28, 2017
Sources: For now, Bird's plan is consulting, but Orlando's search firm has been asking around about him as possible candidate for president.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 28, 2017
Bird was hired as president of basketball ops for the Pacers in 2003; he stepped down in 2012; and returned the following year.
