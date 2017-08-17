LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reportedly had a face-to-face chat last weekend in Miami.
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to look for a trade partner to take on Kyrie, and working under the assumption that LeBron will also be gone next summer.
James and Irving both worked out with John Wall while in Florida.
Per the King James Gospel blog (via ESPN Cleveland‘s Tony RIzzo):
“From very reliable sources. Plural. Kyrie and LeBron were in the same room over the weekend in Florida…
“Apparently these guys were in the same room and here’s the deal. I don’t know if there’s a thawing out process. All I do know is LeBron didn’t punch Kyrie the way Stephen A thought he would. I can report that.
“As for what they talked about or discussed…it was very cool. They didn’t get into any heated discussions.”
