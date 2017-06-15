LeBron James’ looming free agency in the summer of 2018 promises be a dominant storyline next season.
Reportedly, the thinking in Cleveland and around the NBA is that James could be planning a move out west.
The Clippers and Lakers are said to be in play for LeBron’s services, and his expanding Hollywood portfolio may factor into his decision.
“Not only is there no guarantee he’s coming back, I’m not sure there’s an expectation he’s re-signing there.
“I think they feel, I think within Cleveland and around the league, they feel that he’s very much in play to leave again and likely head out West to one of the two L.A. teams. The Lakers could very well be a target.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus