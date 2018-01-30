By trading away Blake Griffin on Monday, the Los Angeles Clippers cleared enough cap space to contend for four-time MVP LeBron James in upcoming free agency.

Only one problem: According to The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, James is not expected to even consider the Clips this summer.

Coach Doc Rivers, general manager Lawrence Frank and Hall of Fame executive Jerry West would have to make a water-to-wine sales pitch to James for the Clippers to even be in consideration. As of now, James is not expected to consider the Clippers as a free agent, a source close to him said. A source close to the Clippers said they also don’t expect James to consider them in free agency.

As Spears writes, with Griffin and Chris Paul gone, “there is no allure to joining the Clippers other than being in sunny Los Angeles.”

​The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, however, doesn’t have room to be patient, as he is in his prime in his 15th NBA season at 33 years old. As great as James is, competing against the Golden State Warriors and the rest of the Western Conference’s elite with Harris, Gallinari and Rivers would be akin to Julius Erving’s undertaking with the fictional Pittsburgh Pisces in The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh.

