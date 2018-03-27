Report: LiAngelo Ball Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

by March 27, 2018
1,564

LiAngelo Ball will enter the 2018 NBA draft, his agent, Harrison Gaines, told Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

The 19-year-old guard/forward has been playing professionally in Lithuania for Vytautas Prienu, averaging a league-leading 15.7 points and 2.9 rebounds and shooting 45 percent from three in nine first-division league games.

According to Charania, he will work out for several NBA teams when he returns:

LiAngelo Ball is expected to work out for several NBA teams when he returns from playing for Vytautas and will participate in the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy (Florida) in May in front of team executives. 

RELATED
JBA Announces Earl Watson, Ed O’Bannon & Lonzo Ball As Selection Committee Team, Reveals Tryout Sites

 
You Might Also Like
College

Michael Porter Jr. Declares for 2018 NBA Draft

17 hours ago
534
College

Report: Keita Bates-Diop To Enter 2018 NBA Draft

1 day ago
333
College

Report: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother, Declaring For NBA Draft

5 days ago
2,637
College

Report: Anfernee Simons Of IMG Academy Declares For NBA Draft

5 days ago
3,397
lebron james trae young
NBA

Trae Young Declares for 2018 NBA Draft

1 week ago
1,979
donald trump ucla players thank you
College

Report: UCLA Shoplifting Case Resolved Before Donald Trump’s Involvement

4 weeks ago
2,683

TRENDING


Most Recent

Xavier Silas Becomes First Player To Be Signed To NBA Contract From BIG3

4 mins ago
7

Enes Kanter: Turkish Politics Limiting Endorsements

22 mins ago
111
James Harden

James Harden on adidas AlphaBOUNCE Beyond, Summer Training and the Rockets

55 mins ago
382

Report: LiAngelo Ball Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

1 hour ago
1,564

Markelle Fultz Mum on Shoulder Injury Following Return

4 hours ago
662