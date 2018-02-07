Report: Lou Williams Signs Three-Year, $24 Million Extension With Clippers

by Alex Squadron February 07, 2018

According to Yahoo Sports‘ Shams Charania, Lou Williams has signed a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers:


Charania further reports that negotiations actually began awhile ago:

Williams — one of the top trade candidates on the market — had been in discussions for over a month on an extension with the Clippers. Williams‘ agent, Wallace Prather, worked with Clippers officials over the past week to finalize terms to keep the 31-year-old guard in Los Angeles.

The veteran guard is having the best season of his career, averaging 23.3 points and 5.3 assists per game. After Blake Griffin was sent to Detroit, it was widely believed Williams would also be traded before the Feb. 8 deadline. The Celtics and Cavaliers expressed interest over the last couple weeks.

RELATED
Lou Williams on Two Girlfriends: ‘More Players Do That Than You Know’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Clippers, Lou Williams Nearing Extension

9 hours ago
deandre jordan clippers trade
NBA

Report: Trade Market For DeAndre Jordan Not ‘Moving The Needle’ For Clippers

1 day ago
NBA

Report: Celtics Still Pursuing Lou Williams And Tyreke Evans

4 days ago
lou williams girlfriends
NBA

Lou Williams on Two Girlfriends: ‘More Players Do That Than You Know’

6 days ago
blake griffin paul george clippers
NBA

Report: Clippers Offered Blake Griffin For Paul George

1 week ago
blake griffin clippers on the map
NBA

Doc Rivers: Blake Griffin Put The Clippers ‘On The Map’

1 week ago

TRENDING