Report: Lou Williams Signs Three-Year, $24 Million Extension With Clippers

According to Yahoo Sports‘ Shams Charania, Lou Williams has signed a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers:

Sources: Clippers’ Lou Williams signed a three-year, $24 million extension, with $1.5M partial guarantee in year three. With this season included: four years, $31M. https://t.co/aWWHnAluQV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018



Charania further reports that negotiations actually began awhile ago:

Williams — one of the top trade candidates on the market — had been in discussions for over a month on an extension with the Clippers. Williams‘ agent, Wallace Prather, worked with Clippers officials over the past week to finalize terms to keep the 31-year-old guard in Los Angeles.

The veteran guard is having the best season of his career, averaging 23.3 points and 5.3 assists per game. After Blake Griffin was sent to Detroit, it was widely believed Williams would also be traded before the Feb. 8 deadline. The Celtics and Cavaliers expressed interest over the last couple weeks.

RELATED

Lou Williams on Two Girlfriends: ‘More Players Do That Than You Know’