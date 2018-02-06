Report: Everyone On Magic But Gordon and Isaac Is ‘Readily Available’

The Orlando Magic are more than willing to part ways with everyone on their roster but Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac, reports ESPN‘s Zach Lowe. That includes point guard Elfrid Payton, who will hit free agency after this season.

Speaking of Orlando: Everyone but Gordon and Isaac is readily available, per sources around the league. Most expect Elfrid Payton, a free agent this summer, to be elsewhere by next season, and I’d agree.

The trade deadline is Feb. 8. Will the Magic make a move before then?

