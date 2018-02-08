Report: Magic Trade Elfrid Payton To Suns For Second-Round Pick

Magic point guard Elfrid Payton is headed to Phoenix for a second-round pick, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:
Orlando has traded Elfrid Payton to Phoenix for a second-round pick, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018
Phoenix is sending a 2018 second-round pick via Memphis to Orlando in the Payton deal, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018
Payton is averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists in his fourth season. He will hit restricted free agency this summer.
