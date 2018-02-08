Report: Magic Trade Elfrid Payton To Suns For Second-Round Pick

by Alex Squadron February 08, 2018

Magic point guard Elfrid Payton is headed to Phoenix for a second-round pick, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Payton is averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists in his fourth season. He will hit restricted free agency this summer.

RELATED
2018 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

  
TRENDING